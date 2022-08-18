Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $371,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

