Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $585,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

