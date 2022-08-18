Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Trex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Trex by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

Trex stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

