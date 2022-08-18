22,129 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 726,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N Trading Down 2.2 %

MODN opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.