Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWP stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

