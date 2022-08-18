MAI Capital Management Sells 1,924 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

