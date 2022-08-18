Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

