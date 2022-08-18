MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $470,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 383,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.09 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.