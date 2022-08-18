Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $725,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

