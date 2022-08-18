3,680 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.08.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

