MAI Capital Management Acquires 146 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

