Financial Analysis: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -25.21% -211.07% -54.57% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blue Apron currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Kidpik.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.42 -$88.38 million ($3.97) -1.43 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.73 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Summary

Kidpik beats Blue Apron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

