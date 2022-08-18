MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

SO opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

