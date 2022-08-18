10,000 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

