MAI Capital Management Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 314.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,755,000 after buying an additional 180,352 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.85 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

