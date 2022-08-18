Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
