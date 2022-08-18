MAI Capital Management Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

