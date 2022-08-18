Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,464 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

