MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 63,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 366,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

