MAI Capital Management Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 216,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

