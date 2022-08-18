MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

