MAI Capital Management Has $613,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

