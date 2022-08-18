MAI Capital Management Sells 446 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
