MAI Capital Management Sells 446 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.