Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

