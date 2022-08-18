Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.