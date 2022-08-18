Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

