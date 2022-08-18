Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

