Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

