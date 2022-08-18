MAI Capital Management Sells 32,385 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.
Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
