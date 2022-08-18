MAI Capital Management Sells 32,385 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

TFC stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

