MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

PLTR opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

