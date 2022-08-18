MAI Capital Management Has $681,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after buying an additional 2,064,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $16,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 653,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,366 shares of company stock worth $5,833,489. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

