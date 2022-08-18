MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $236.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

