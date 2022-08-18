Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 20,920.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

