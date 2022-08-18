MAI Capital Management Has $597,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

