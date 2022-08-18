MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,705.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,401.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,446.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

