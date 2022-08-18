Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

NYSE BURL opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.66. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $352.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

