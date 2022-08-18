MAI Capital Management Sells 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,328.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,050.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.