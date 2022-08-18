MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $163.15. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

