MAI Capital Management Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,462,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 16.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.35 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

