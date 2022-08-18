Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

