MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

