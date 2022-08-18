MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,816,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

