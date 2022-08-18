People s United Financial Inc. Sells 711 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

