People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Globus Medical

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

