People s United Financial Inc. Sells 566 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $111.03 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

