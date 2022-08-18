People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,058 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 124,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $119.11 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

