People s United Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,989 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VV opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.