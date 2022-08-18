People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,389. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.