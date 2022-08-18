People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,445 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

