First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $12,403,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

