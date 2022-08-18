First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,214 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.